Could Denison Mines Corp. (NYSE:DNN) Post Life-Changing Returns?

In the last trading session, 7,892,873 Denison Mines Corp. (NYSE:DNN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.19. With the company’s per share price at $1.06 changed hands at -$0.07 or -0.06% during last session, the market valuation stood at $853.2 Million. DNN’s last price was a discount, traded about -70.75% off its 52-week high of $1.81. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.3, which suggests the last value was 71.7% up since then. When we look at Denison Mines Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 6.84 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 11.89 Million.

Denison Mines Corp. (NYSE:DNN) trade information

Although DNN has turned red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -6.19%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $1.25 on Tuesday, Jul 06 added 15.2% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.64%, with the 5-day performance at -0.14% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Denison Mines Corp. (NYSE:DNN) is -0.25% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 16.03 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.35 days.

Denison Mines Corp. (DNN) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 4.5%. The 2021 estimates are for Denison Mines Corp. earnings to increase by 15.7%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Denison Mines Corp. (NYSE:DNN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.51% of Denison Mines Corp. shares while 17.44% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 17.53%. There are 137 institutions holding the Denison Mines Corp. stock share, with Beutel, Goodman & Company Ltd the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 2.27% of the shares, roughly 18.25 Million DNN shares worth $19.89 Million.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.06% or 16.61 Million shares worth $18.1 Million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of May 30, 2021 were Global X Fds-Global X Uranium ETF and Exchange Traded Concepts Tr-North Shore Global Uranium Mining ETF. With 20388293 shares estimated at $25.49 Million under it, the former controlled 2.53% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Exchange Traded Concepts Tr-North Shore Global Uranium Mining ETF held about 0.73% of the shares, roughly 5.9 Million shares worth around $6.2 Million.