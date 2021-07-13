Could Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBGI) Post Life-Changing Returns?

In the last trading session, 3,036,870 Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBGI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.65. With the company’s per share price at $3.25 changed hands at $0.41 or 0.14% during last session, the market valuation stood at $95.04 Million. BBGI’s last price was a discount, traded about -5.23% off its 52-week high of $3.42. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.15, which suggests the last value was 64.62% up since then. When we look at Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 72.53 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 112.95 Million.

Analysts gave the Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. (BBGI) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended BBGI as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.01.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBGI) trade information

Instantly BBGI was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 14.44%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $3.39- on Monday, Jul 12 added 4.13% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 1.18%, with the 5-day performance at 0.1% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBGI) is 0.11% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 84.27 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.75 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4, meaning bulls need an upside of 23.08% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, BBGI’s forecast low is $4 with $4 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +23.08% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 23.08% for it to hit the projected low.

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. (BBGI) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. share is not performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +90.06% over the past 6 months. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. will rise +101.6%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 287.5% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 14.5% up from the last financial year.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -33.7%. The 2021 estimates are for Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. earnings to decrease by -229.3%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBGI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 30.59% of Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. shares while 30.36% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 43.74%. There are 32 institutions holding the Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. stock share, with Gamco Investors Inc the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 5.82% of the shares, roughly 732Thousand BBGI shares worth $2.07 Million.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.73% or 468.62 Thousand shares worth $1.33 Million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were EQ Advisors Trust-1290 VT Gamco Small Company Value Port and Teton Westwood Mighty Mites Fd. With 550000 shares estimated at $1.56 Million under it, the former controlled 4.37% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Teton Westwood Mighty Mites Fd held about 3.62% of the shares, roughly 455Thousand shares worth around $1.29 Million.