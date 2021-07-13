CBRE Acquisition Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CBAH) Is Expected To Soar To Higher Prices In The Months To Come.

In the latest trading session, 13.33 million CBRE Acquisition Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CBAH) shares changed hands as the companyâ€™s beta touched 0. With the companyâ€™s most recent per share price at $10.02 changing hands around $0.17 or 1.78% at last look, the market valuation stands at $415.08M. CBAHâ€™s current price is a discount, trading about -9.78% off its 52-week high of $11.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $9.32, which suggests the last value was 6.99% up since then. When we look at CBRE Acquisition Holdings Inc.â€™s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 61.16K.
CBRE Acquisition Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CBAH) trade information
Instantly CBAH is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 0.72%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 10.05 on Monday, 07/12/21 added 1.78% to the stockâ€™s daily price. The companyâ€™s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -6.10%, with the 5-day performance at 0.72% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, CBRE Acquisition Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CBAH) is 0.51% up.
CBAH Dividends
CBRE Acquisition Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in August.
CBRE Acquisition Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CBAH)â€™s Major holders
If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.00% of CBRE Acquisition Holdings Inc. shares while 66.14% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 66.14%. There are 66.14% institutions holding the CBRE Acquisition Holdings Inc. stock share, with Empyrean Capital Partners, LP the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 5.13% of the shares, roughly 2.06 million CBAH shares worth $20.13 million.
Weiss Asset Management LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.08% or 2.04 million shares worth $19.93 million as of Mar 30, 2021.
Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Feb 27, 2021 were Brinker Capital Destinations Tr-Destinations Gllb Fixed Income Opp Fd and RiverPark Fds Tr-RiverPark Strategic Income Fd. With 37023.0 shares estimated at $0.37 million under it, the former controlled 0.09% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, RiverPark Fds Tr-RiverPark Strategic Income Fd held about 0.08% of the shares, roughly 31106.0 shares worth around $0.3 million.