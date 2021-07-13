Can Welbilt Inc. (NYSE: WBT) Be A Game-Changing Stock?

In the latest trading session, 7.17 million Welbilt Inc. (NYSE:WBT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.47. With the company’s most recent per share price at $23.39 changed hands at -$1.53 or -6.14% at last look, the market valuation stands at $3.51B. WBT’s current price is a discount, trading about -7.7% off its 52-week high of $25.19. The share price had its 52-week low at $5.74, which suggests the last value was 75.46% up since then. When we look at Welbilt Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 4.04 million.

Analysts gave the Welbilt Inc. (WBT) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.40. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 6 recommended WBT as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Welbilt Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.11.

Welbilt Inc. (NYSE:WBT) trade information

Instantly WBT was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 7.51%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 25.13 on Monday, 07/12/21 subtracted -6.14% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 88.79%, with the 5-day performance at 7.51% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Welbilt Inc. (NYSE:WBT) is 2.51% up.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $23.17, meaning bulls need a downside of -0.95% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, WBT’s forecast low is $20.00 with $26.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -11.16% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 14.49% for it to hit the projected low.

Welbilt Inc. (WBT) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Welbilt Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 78.00% over the past 6 months, a 193.75% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 25.90%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Welbilt Inc. will rise 257.10%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 114.30% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 19.80% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 7 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $343.87 million. 7 analysts are of the opinion that Welbilt Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021 will be $366.86 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 22.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -15.40%. The 2021 estimates are for Welbilt Inc. earnings to decrease by -113.20%.

WBT Dividends

Welbilt Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on May 06.

Welbilt Inc. (NYSE:WBT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.50% of Welbilt Inc. shares while 92.43% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 92.89%. There are 92.43% institutions holding the Welbilt Inc. stock share, with Icahn, Carl, C. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 8.43% of the shares, roughly 11.94 million WBT shares worth $157.64 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.85% or 11.12 million shares worth $146.79 million as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2020 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and JP Morgan Small Cap Equity Fund. With 3.55 million shares estimated at $46.82 million under it, the former controlled 2.50% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, JP Morgan Small Cap Equity Fund held about 2.44% of the shares, roughly 3.45 million shares worth around $44.56 million.