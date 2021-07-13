Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE:BFLY) Could Soar to Much Higher Prices in Coming Months

In the last trading session, 977,449 Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE:BFLY) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $12.48 changed hands at -$0.32 or -0.03% during last session, the market valuation stood at $2.39 Billion. BFLY’s last price was a discount, traded about -133.41% off its 52-week high of $29.13. The share price had its 52-week low at $9.2, which suggests the last value was 26.28% up since then. When we look at Butterfly Network, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.68 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.05 Million.

Analysts gave the Butterfly Network, Inc. (BFLY) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 0. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended BFLY as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Butterfly Network, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.24.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE:BFLY) trade information

Although BFLY has turned red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -2.5%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $13.00 on Friday, Jul 09 added 4% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.37%, with the 5-day performance at -0.02% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE:BFLY) is -0.12% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 14.36 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.71 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $20, meaning bulls need an upside of 60.26% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, BFLY’s forecast low is $20 with $20 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +60.26% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 60.26% for it to hit the projected low.

Butterfly Network, Inc. (BFLY) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for Butterfly Network, Inc. earnings to decrease by 0%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE:BFLY)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 19.96% of Butterfly Network, Inc. shares while 39.33% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 49.14%. There are 158 institutions holding the Butterfly Network, Inc. stock share, with Fosun International Ltd the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 6.5% of the shares, roughly 10.72 Million BFLY shares worth $180.36 Million.

FMR, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.36% or 10.49 Million shares worth $176.53 Million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of May 30, 2021 were ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 7616302 shares estimated at $89.49 Million under it, the former controlled 4.62% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 1.85% of the shares, roughly 3.05 Million shares worth around $51.29 Million.