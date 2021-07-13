BTX Stock: More Upside for Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:BTX)?

In the last trading session, 2,150,991 Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:BTX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 4.98. With the company’s per share price at $12.27 changed hands at -$0.65 or -0.05% during last session, the market valuation stood at $523.74 Million. BTX’s last price was a discount, traded about -557.46% off its 52-week high of $80.67. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.04, which suggests the last value was 75.22% up since then. When we look at Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.37 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 7.79 Million.

Analysts gave the Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics, Inc. (BTX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 0. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended BTX as a Hold, none felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight.

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:BTX) trade information

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $11, meaning bulls need a downside of -10.35% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, BTX’s forecast low is $11 with $11 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -10.35% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -10.35% for it to hit the projected low.

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics, Inc. (BTX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 17.4%. The 2021 estimates are for Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics, Inc. earnings to decrease by -110.9%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:BTX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 55.45% of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics, Inc. shares while 0.37% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 0.84%. There are 17 institutions holding the Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics, Inc. stock share, with Eagle Asset Management Inc the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 0.11% of the shares, roughly 46.83 Thousand BTX shares worth $174.19 Thousand.

Citadel Advisors LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.05% or 22.85 Thousand shares worth $85Thousand as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund. With 16963 shares estimated at $63.1 Thousand under it, the former controlled 0.04% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund held about 0.04% of the shares, roughly 15Thousand shares worth around $55.8 Thousand.