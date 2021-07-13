BAOS Stock: More Upside for Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BAOS)?

In the last trading session, 2,977,668 Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BAOS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $4.05 changed hands at $0.81 or 0.25% during last session, the market valuation stood at $118.51 Million. BAOS’s last price was a discount, traded about -151.85% off its 52-week high of $10.2. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.48, which suggests the last value was 38.77% up since then. When we look at Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 75.88 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 239.66 Million.

Analysts gave the Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (BAOS) stock a consensus recommendation rating of 0, calculated at a mean rating of 0. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended BAOS as a Hold, none felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight.

Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (BAOS) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited earnings to decrease by 0%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BAOS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 72.45% of Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited shares while 0.05% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 0.17%. There are 3 institutions holding the Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited stock share, with Tower Research Capital LLC (TRC) the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 0.01% of the shares, roughly 2.19 Thousand BAOS shares worth $12.75 Thousand.

UBS Group AG holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.01% or 1.74 Thousand shares worth $10.13 Thousand as of Mar 30, 2021.