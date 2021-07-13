Ault Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DPW) Stock: Performance and Outlook

In the last trading session, 3,473,527 Ault Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DPW) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 5.34. With the company’s per share price at $2.3 changed hands at -$0.21 or -0.08% during last session, the market valuation stood at $114.48 Million. DPW’s last price was a discount, traded about -375.65% off its 52-week high of $10.94. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.44, which suggests the last value was 37.39% up since then. When we look at Ault Global Holdings, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.35 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.04 Million.

Analysts gave the Ault Global Holdings, Inc. (DPW) stock a consensus recommendation rating of 0, calculated at a mean rating of 0. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended DPW as a Hold, none felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Ault Global Holdings, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Ault Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DPW) trade information

Although DPW has turned red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -8.37%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $2.71- on Tuesday, Jul 06 added 15.13% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.47%, with the 5-day performance at -0.13% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Ault Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DPW) is -0.24% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 4.97 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.99 days.

Ault Global Holdings, Inc. (DPW) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 51.5%. The 2021 estimates are for Ault Global Holdings, Inc. earnings to increase by 83.8%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Ault Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DPW)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.75% of Ault Global Holdings, Inc. shares while 7.45% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 7.66%. There are 40 institutions holding the Ault Global Holdings, Inc. stock share, with Citadel Advisors LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 0.95% of the shares, roughly 473.11 Thousand DPW shares worth $1.56 Million.

Susquehanna International Group, LLP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.79% or 394.65 Thousand shares worth $1.3 Million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund. With 266109 shares estimated at $875.5 Thousand under it, the former controlled 0.53% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund held about 0.41% of the shares, roughly 206.13 Thousand shares worth around $678.16 Thousand.