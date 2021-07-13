Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (NASDAQ: ABUS) Surprised Bears, Looks Healthy Going Forward.

In the latest trading session, 0.79 million Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ABUS) shares changed hands as the companyâ€™s beta touched 2.90. With the companyâ€™s most recent per share price at $2.76 changed hands at -$0.12 or -4.17% at last look, the market valuation stands at $276.65M. ABUSâ€™s current price is a discount, trading about -226.81% off its 52-week high of $9.02. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.71, which suggests the last value was 38.04% up since then. When we look at Arbutus Biopharma Corporationâ€™s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 1.63 million.

Analysts gave the Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (ABUS) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.20. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended ABUS as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Arbutus Biopharma Corporationâ€™s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.22.

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ABUS) trade information

Instantly ABUS was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -2.37%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 2.97 on Monday, 07/12/21 subtracted -4.17% to the stockâ€™s daily price. The companyâ€™s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -18.87%, with the 5-day performance at -2.37% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ABUS) is -13.25% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.92, meaning bulls need an upside of 53.38% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, ABUSâ€™s forecast low is $3.50 with $10.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stockâ€™s price needs a -262.32% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -26.81% for it to hit the projected low.

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (ABUS) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Arbutus Biopharma Corporation share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the companyâ€™s share value shot -25.58% over the past 6 months, a 14.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 8.80%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Arbutus Biopharma Corporation will rise 12.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 14.80% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 30.70% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 6 financial analysts project the companyâ€™s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $2.12 million. 6 analysts are of the opinion that Arbutus Biopharma Corporationâ€™s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021 will be $2.27 million. The companyâ€™s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $1.74 million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 21.80%.

Looking at the companyâ€™s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 6.20%. The 2021 estimates are for Arbutus Biopharma Corporation earnings to increase by 65.40%.

ABUS Dividends

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between August 02 and August 06.

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ABUS)â€™s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 18.71% of Arbutus Biopharma Corporation shares while 25.33% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 31.16%. There are 25.33% institutions holding the Arbutus Biopharma Corporation stock share, with RTW Investments LP the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 6.21% of the shares, roughly 5.98 million ABUS shares worth $21.22 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.85% or 2.75 million shares worth $9.75 million as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2020 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 1.8 million shares estimated at $6.39 million under it, the former controlled 1.87% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.80% of the shares, roughly 0.77 million shares worth around $2.73 million.