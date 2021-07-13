American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ: AREC) Is An Investment You Should Consider If You’re A Risk Taker.

In the latest trading session, 0.77 million American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:AREC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched -0.72. With the company’s most recent per share price at $2.28 changed hands at -$0.16 or -6.56% at last look, the market valuation stands at $139.06M. AREC’s current price is a discount, trading about -251.75% off its 52-week high of $8.02. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.14, which suggests the last value was 50.0% up since then. When we look at American Resources Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 2.19 million.

Analysts gave the American Resources Corporation (AREC) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended AREC as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. American Resources Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.06.

American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:AREC) trade information

Instantly AREC was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -3.94%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 2.62 on Monday, 07/12/21 subtracted -6.56% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 25.13%, with the 5-day performance at -3.94% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:AREC) is -13.17% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.50, meaning bulls need an upside of 49.33% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, AREC’s forecast low is $4.50 with $4.50 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -97.37% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -97.37% for it to hit the projected low.

American Resources Corporation (AREC) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the American Resources Corporation share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 14.02% over the past 6 months, a 36.21% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 17.10%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for American Resources Corporation will fall -220.00%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 5,725.50% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $16.4 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that American Resources Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021 will be $17.2 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $227k. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 7,124.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 8.60%. The 2021 estimates are for American Resources Corporation earnings to increase by 88.10%.

AREC Dividends

American Resources Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on October 30.

American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:AREC)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 23.47% of American Resources Corporation shares while 4.09% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 5.35%. There are 4.09% institutions holding the American Resources Corporation stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 5.10% of the shares, roughly 0.93 million AREC shares worth $3.52 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.45% or 0.45 million shares worth $1.69 million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 0.65 million shares estimated at $2.47 million under it, the former controlled 3.59% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 1.33% of the shares, roughly 0.24 million shares worth around $0.92 million.