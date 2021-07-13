Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. (AMEX: APT): Today’s Most-Watched Stocks

In the latest trading session, 0.84 million Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. (AMEX:APT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched -1.64. With the company’s most recent per share price at $7.18 changing hands around $0.1 or 1.41% at last look, the market valuation stands at $93.60M. APT’s current price is a discount, trading about -255.85% off its 52-week high of $25.55. The share price had its 52-week low at $6.97, which suggests the last value was 2.92% up since then. When we look at Alpha Pro Tech Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 317.64K.
Analysts gave the Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. (APT) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended APT as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Alpha Pro Tech Ltd.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.31.
Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. (AMEX:APT) trade information
Instantly APT is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -13.66%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 8.40 on Monday, 07/12/21 added 1.41% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -36.50%, with the 5-day performance at -13.66% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. (AMEX:APT) is -14.70% down.
The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $16.75, meaning bulls need an upside of 57.13% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, APT’s forecast low is $16.75 with $16.75 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -133.29% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -133.29% for it to hit the projected low.
Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. (APT) estimates and forecasts
Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -2.90% down from the last financial year.
Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $22.57 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Alpha Pro Tech Ltd.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021 will be $26.35 million.
Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 102.40%. The 2021 estimates are for Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. earnings to increase by 751.00%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 15.00% per year.
APT Dividends
Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between August 02 and August 06.
Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. (AMEX:APT)’s Major holders
If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 9.77% of Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. shares while 43.86% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 48.61%. There are 43.86% institutions holding the Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 7.85% of the shares, roughly 1.07 million APT shares worth $11.91 million.
Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.90% or 0.94 million shares worth $10.46 million as of Dec 30, 2020.
Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2020 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. With 0.47 million shares estimated at $5.21 million under it, the former controlled 3.44% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held about 2.32% of the shares, roughly 0.32 million shares worth around $3.07 million.