Allied Healthcare Products Inc. (NASDAQ: AHPI) Is Rated A Buy By Analysts.

In the latest trading session, 45.81 million Allied Healthcare Products Inc. (NASDAQ:AHPI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched -5.55. With the company’s most recent per share price at $8.60 changing hands around $4.64 or 117.17% at last look, the market valuation stands at $15.13M. AHPI’s current price is a discount, trading about -54.3% off its 52-week high of $13.27. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.45, which suggests the last value was 59.88% up since then. When we look at Allied Healthcare Products Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 208.07K.

Analysts gave the Allied Healthcare Products Inc. (AHPI) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended AHPI as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Allied Healthcare Products Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Allied Healthcare Products Inc. (NASDAQ:AHPI) trade information

Instantly AHPI is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 1.28%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 8.70 on Monday, 07/12/21 added 117.17% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -18.69%, with the 5-day performance at 1.28% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Allied Healthcare Products Inc. (NASDAQ:AHPI) is -3.41% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $18.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 52.22% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, AHPI’s forecast low is $18.00 with $18.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -109.3% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -109.3% for it to hit the projected low.

Allied Healthcare Products Inc. (AHPI) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -11.10%. The 2021 estimates are for Allied Healthcare Products Inc. earnings to decrease by -42.90%.

AHPI Dividends

Allied Healthcare Products Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in August.

Allied Healthcare Products Inc. (NASDAQ:AHPI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 25.43% of Allied Healthcare Products Inc. shares while 6.13% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 8.23%. There are 6.13% institutions holding the Allied Healthcare Products Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 1.34% of the shares, roughly 53862.0 AHPI shares worth $0.26 million.

Citadel Advisors LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.11% or 44400.0 shares worth $0.21 million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. With 53862.0 shares estimated at $0.26 million under it, the former controlled 1.34% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.43% of the shares, roughly 17178.0 shares worth around $81423.0.