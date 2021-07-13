Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ: ASO) Is A Bargain Stock You Should Consider.

In the latest trading session, 2.19 million Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $38.60 changed hands at -$1.83 or -4.53% at last look, the market valuation stands at $3.66B. ASO’s current price is a discount, trading about -10.75% off its 52-week high of $42.75. The share price had its 52-week low at $12.05, which suggests the last value was 68.78% up since then. When we look at Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 2.43 million.

Analysts gave the Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. (ASO) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.70. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended ASO as a Hold, 9 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $1.37.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) trade information

Instantly ASO was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -3.14%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 40.73 on Monday, 07/12/21 subtracted -4.53% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 95.03%, with the 5-day performance at -3.14% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) is 1.00% up.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $45.89, meaning bulls need an upside of 15.89% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, ASO’s forecast low is $44.00 with $50.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -29.53% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -13.99% for it to hit the projected low.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. (ASO) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 94.56% over the past 6 months, a 23.76% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 25.50%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 8.20% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 9 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.65 billion. 9 analysts are of the opinion that Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Oct 2021 will be $1.34 billion. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 6.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 32.70%. The 2021 estimates are for Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. earnings to increase by 178.30%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 41.90% per year.

ASO Dividends

Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on March 30.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 7.76% of Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. shares while 95.18% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 103.19%. There are 95.18% institutions holding the Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. stock share, with Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 53.90% of the shares, roughly 49.64 million ASO shares worth $1.34 billion.

FMR, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.56% or 3.27 million shares worth $88.39 million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Apr 29, 2021 were Fidelity Contrafund Inc and Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund. With 2.06 million shares estimated at $63.57 million under it, the former controlled 2.24% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund held about 1.43% of the shares, roughly 1.31 million shares worth around $28.27 million.