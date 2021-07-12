WTT Stock: More Upside for Wireless Telecom Group, Inc. (NYSE:WTT)?

In the last trading session, 1,071,283 Wireless Telecom Group, Inc. (NYSE:WTT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.91. With the company’s per share price at $3.51 changed hands at $0.37 or 0.12% during last session, the market valuation stood at $76.09 Million. WTT’s last price was a discount, traded about -19.66% off its 52-week high of $4.2. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.97, which suggests the last value was 72.36% up since then. When we look at Wireless Telecom Group, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 689.44 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 336.75 Million.

Analysts gave the Wireless Telecom Group, Inc. (WTT) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended WTT as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Wireless Telecom Group, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.02.

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc. (NYSE:WTT) trade information

Instantly WTT was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 11.78%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $3.71- on Friday, Jul 09 added 5.29% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.98%, with the 5-day performance at -0.04% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Wireless Telecom Group, Inc. (NYSE:WTT) is 0.97% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 30.04 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.09 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.75, meaning bulls need a downside of -21.65% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, WTT’s forecast low is $2.75 with $2.75 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -21.65% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -21.65% for it to hit the projected low.

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc. (WTT) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -25%. The 2021 estimates are for Wireless Telecom Group, Inc. earnings to increase by 70%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc. (NYSE:WTT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 9.1% of Wireless Telecom Group, Inc. shares while 33.77% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 37.15%. There are 30 institutions holding the Wireless Telecom Group, Inc. stock share, with Horton Capital Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 10.18% of the shares, roughly 2.21 Million WTT shares worth $3.9 Million.

Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.58% or 1.86 Million shares worth $3.29 Million as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2020 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund. With 305882 shares estimated at $541.41 Thousand under it, the former controlled 1.41% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund held about 1.13% of the shares, roughly 244.98 Thousand shares worth around $480.15 Thousand.