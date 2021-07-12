Will Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) in 2021 Be Worth Your Money?

In the last trading session, 4,455,155 Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.13. With the company’s per share price at $52.58 changed hands at -$0.12 or 0% during last session, the market valuation stood at $10.72 Billion. RUN’s last price was a discount, traded about -91.96% off its 52-week high of $100.93. The share price had its 52-week low at $28.29, which suggests the last value was 46.2% up since then. When we look at Sunrun Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 5.31 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 7.37 Million.

Analysts gave the Sunrun Inc. (RUN) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.8. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 19 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended RUN as a Hold, 16 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Sunrun Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.08.

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) trade information

Although RUN has turned red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -0.23%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $58.86 on Wednesday, Jul 07 added 10.67% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.24%, with the 5-day performance at -0.06% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) is 0.21% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 35Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.75 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $76.83, meaning bulls need an upside of 46.12% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, RUN’s forecast low is $50 with $91 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +73.07% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -4.91% for it to hit the projected low.

Sunrun Inc. (RUN) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Sunrun Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value dive -42.17% over the past 6 months, a 64.29% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 8.3%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Sunrun Inc. will rise +27.3%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -103.6% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 58% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 17 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $366.56 Million. 17 analysts are of the opinion that Sunrun Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending September 01, 2021 will be $386.76 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $181.29 Million and $209.76 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 102.2%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 84.4%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -5.2%. The 2021 estimates are for Sunrun Inc. earnings to decrease by -684.2%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 47.82% per year.

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 3.48% of Sunrun Inc. shares while 94.99% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 98.41%. There are 654 institutions holding the Sunrun Inc. stock share, with FMR, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 14.43% of the shares, roughly 29.43 Million RUN shares worth $1.78 Billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 12.87% or 26.26 Million shares worth $1.59 Billion as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Apr 29, 2021 were Fidelity Select Portfolios – Technology and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 6373945 shares estimated at $312.32 Million under it, the former controlled 3.13% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.59% of the shares, roughly 5.28 Million shares worth around $319.52 Million.