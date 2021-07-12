Will Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) in 2021 Be Worth Your Money?

In the latest trading session, 5,316,839 Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) shares changed hands as the companyâ€™s beta touched 1.31. With the companyâ€™s most recent per share price at $8.94 changing hands around $0.03 or 0% at last look, the market valuation stands at $12.47 Billion. NLYâ€™s current price is a discount, trading about -7.83% off its 52-week high of $9.64. The share price had its 52-week low at $6.55, which suggests the last value was 26.73% up since then. When we look at Annaly Capital Management, Inc.â€™s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 19.84 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 16.18 Million.

Analysts gave the Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NLY) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 13 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 6 recommended NLY as a Hold, 7 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Annaly Capital Management, Inc.â€™s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.27.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) trade information

Instantly NLY is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 0.28%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $8.97- on Monday, Jul 12 added 0.45% to the stockâ€™s daily price. The companyâ€™s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.06%, with the 5-day performance at 0.01% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) is -0.05% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 14.3 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.88 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $9.25, meaning bulls need an upside of 3.47% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, NLYâ€™s forecast low is $9 with $10 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stockâ€™s price needs a +11.86% upsurge from its latest level, while the stock would need to tank 0.67% for it to hit the projected low.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NLY) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 6 financial analysts project the companyâ€™s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $514.79 Million. 6 analysts are of the opinion that Annaly Capital Management, Inc.â€™s revenue for the quarter ending September 01, 2021 will be $513.04 Million. The companyâ€™s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $584.81 Million and $596.83 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a drop in its current quarter sales, forecast at -12%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -14%.

Looking at the companyâ€™s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -30.3%. The 2021 estimates are for Annaly Capital Management, Inc. earnings to increase by 54.4%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -3.25% per year.

NLY Dividends

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report around July 27 – August 02, 2021. The 9.66% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.88. It is important to note, however, that the 9.66% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a companyâ€™s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision. During the past 5 years, the average dividend yield was 10.72% per year.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.29% of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. shares while 46.64% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 46.78%. There are 890 institutions holding the Annaly Capital Management, Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 8.74% of the shares, roughly 122.26 Million NLY shares worth $1.03 Billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.69% or 107.57 Million shares worth $908.96 Million as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2020 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund. With 39313532 shares estimated at $332.2 Million under it, the former controlled 2.81% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund held about 2.26% of the shares, roughly 31.58 Million shares worth around $266.84 Million.