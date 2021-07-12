Will 22nd Century Group, Inc. (NYSE:XXII) in 2021 Be Worth Your Money?

In the last trading session, 1,209,261 22nd Century Group, Inc. (NYSE:XXII) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.85. With the company’s per share price at $3.82 changed hands at $0.03 or 0.01% during last session, the market valuation stood at $660.21 Million. XXII’s last price was a discount, traded about -58.9% off its 52-week high of $6.07. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.55, which suggests the last value was 85.6% up since then. When we look at 22nd Century Group, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.05 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.52 Million.

Analysts gave the 22nd Century Group, Inc. (XXII) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 0. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended XXII as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. 22nd Century Group, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.03.

22nd Century Group, Inc. (NYSE:XXII) trade information

Instantly XXII was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 0.79%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $4.26- on Friday, Jul 02 added 10.33% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.74%, with the 5-day performance at -0.09% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, 22nd Century Group, Inc. (NYSE:XXII) is -0.21% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 10.3 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.28 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $7, meaning bulls need an upside of 83.25% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, XXII’s forecast low is $7 with $7 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +83.25% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 83.25% for it to hit the projected low.

22nd Century Group, Inc. (XXII) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 2.6%. The 2021 estimates are for 22nd Century Group, Inc. earnings to increase by 32.7%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

22nd Century Group, Inc. (NYSE:XXII)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.26% of 22nd Century Group, Inc. shares while 28.91% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 29.58%. There are 117 institutions holding the 22nd Century Group, Inc. stock share, with ETF Managers Group, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 8.72% of the shares, roughly 13.3 Million XXII shares worth $43.77 Million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.04% or 6.17 Million shares worth $20.3 Million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 13304013 shares estimated at $43.77 Million under it, the former controlled 8.72% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.56% of the shares, roughly 3.91 Million shares worth around $12.87 Million.