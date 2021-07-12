Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT): The most interesting shares today

In the latest trading session, 2,506,676 Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.48. With the company’s most recent per share price at $139.61 changing hands around -$0.69 or 0% at last look, the market valuation stands at $391.91 Billion. WMT’s current price is a discount, trading about -10.06% off its 52-week high of $153.66. The share price had its 52-week low at $126.28, which suggests the last value was 9.55% up since then. When we look at Walmart Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 7.11 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 7.76 Million.

Analysts gave the Walmart Inc. (WMT) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 1.9. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 2 out of 37 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 6 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 8 recommended WMT as a Hold, 21 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Walmart Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $1.54.

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) trade information

Although WMT has turned red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -0.49%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $141.1 on Wednesday, Jul 07 added 1.24% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.03%, with the 5-day performance at 0% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) is -0.01% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 15.5 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $162.82, meaning bulls need an upside of 16.62% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, WMT’s forecast low is $127 with $185 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +32.51% upsurge from its latest level, while the stock would need to tank -9.03% for it to hit the projected low.

Walmart Inc. (WMT) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Walmart Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value dive -4.33% over the past 6 months, a 8.58% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 6.5%. But despite this, analysts have looked to lower expectations by downgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Walmart Inc. will drop -1.3%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -3% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -1% down from the last financial year.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0.8%. The 2021 estimates are for Walmart Inc. earnings to decrease by -8.5%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 7.53% per year.

WMT Dividends

Walmart Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report around August 17, 2021. The 1.57% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 2.2. It is important to note, however, that the 1.57% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision. During the past 5 years, the average dividend yield was 2.12% per year.

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 49.28% of Walmart Inc. shares while 30.44% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 60.01%. There are 3029 institutions holding the Walmart Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 4.66% of the shares, roughly 130.49 Million WMT shares worth $17.72 Billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.14% or 87.86 Million shares worth $11.93 Billion as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. With 39874705 shares estimated at $5.42 Billion under it, the former controlled 1.42% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held about 1.01% of the shares, roughly 28.39 Million shares worth around $3.86 Billion.