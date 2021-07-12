Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. (NASDAQ:VWE) is Worth a Shot if You’re a Risk-Capital Investor

In the last trading session, 1,272,309 Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. (NASDAQ:VWE) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $11.88 changed hands at $0.8 or 0.07% during last session, the market valuation stood at $718.28 Million. VWE’s last price was a discount, traded about -13.47% off its 52-week high of $13.48. The share price had its 52-week low at $9.25, which suggests the last value was 22.14% up since then. When we look at Vintage Wine Estates, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 438.88 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 443.41 Million.

Analysts gave the Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. (VWE) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 0. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended VWE as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Vintage Wine Estates, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.14.

Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. (NASDAQ:VWE) trade information

Instantly VWE was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 7.22%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $12.11 on Friday, Jul 09 added 1.94% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.17%, with the 5-day performance at 0% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. (NASDAQ:VWE) is -0.07% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.73 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $15.6, meaning bulls need an upside of 31.31% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, VWE’s forecast low is $14 with $17 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +43.1% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 17.85% for it to hit the projected low.

Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. (VWE) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. earnings to increase by 99.9%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.