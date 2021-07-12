UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UTSI) Stock: Performance and Outlook

In the last trading session, 1,498,256 UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UTSI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.43. With the company’s per share price at $1.96 changed hands at $0.45 or 0.3% during last session, the market valuation stood at $70.92 Million. UTSI’s last price was a discount, traded about -29.59% off its 52-week high of $2.54. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.82, which suggests the last value was 58.16% up since then. When we look at UTStarcom Holdings Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 419.22 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 586.22 Million.

Analysts gave the UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (UTSI) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 0. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended UTSI as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. UTStarcom Holdings Corp.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UTSI) trade information

Instantly UTSI was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 29.8%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $2 on Friday, Jul 09 added 2% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.42%, with the 5-day performance at 0.28% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UTSI) is 0.35% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 148.16 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.25 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.5, meaning bulls need an upside of 27.55% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, UTSI’s forecast low is $2.5 with $2.5 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +27.55% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 27.55% for it to hit the projected low.

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (UTSI) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 2.1%. The 2021 estimates are for UTStarcom Holdings Corp. earnings to decrease by -499.6%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 22% per year.

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UTSI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 66.9% of UTStarcom Holdings Corp. shares while 4.47% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 13.51%. There are 21 institutions holding the UTStarcom Holdings Corp. stock share, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 3.53% of the shares, roughly 1.27 Million UTSI shares worth $1.79 Million.

Geode Capital Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.18% or 65.01 Thousand shares worth $91.67 Thousand as of Mar 30, 2021.