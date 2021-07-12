Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA): Why Investors Shouldn’t Ditch TUYA stock in 2021

In the last trading session, 1,702,695 Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $20.35 changed hands at $1.7 or 0.09% during last session, the market valuation stood at $11.39 Billion. TUYA’s last price was a discount, traded about -30.96% off its 52-week high of $26.65. The share price had its 52-week low at $15.7, which suggests the last value was 22.85% up since then. When we look at Tuya Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.75 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 953.18 Million.

Analysts gave the Tuya Inc. (TUYA) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.7. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended TUYA as a Hold, 6 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Tuya Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.04.

Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA) trade information

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $24.91, meaning bulls need an upside of 22.41% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, TUYA’s forecast low is $20 with $27.48 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +35.04% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -1.72% for it to hit the projected low.

Tuya Inc. (TUYA) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for Tuya Inc. earnings to increase by 9.5%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -2.8% per year.