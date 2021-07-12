Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) Stock: Performance and Outlook

In the last trading session, 5,772,169 Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) shares changed hands as the companyâ€™s beta touched 1.32. With the companyâ€™s per share price at $1.07 changed hands at $0.03 or 0.03% during last session, the market valuation stood at $353.68 Million. TNXPâ€™s last price was a discount, traded about -129.91% off its 52-week high of $2.46. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.51, which suggests the last value was 52.34% up since then. When we look at Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.â€™s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 6.36 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 11.03 Million.

Analysts gave the Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (TNXP) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended TNXP as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.â€™s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.06.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) trade information

Instantly TNXP was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 2.88%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $1.13 on Friday, Jul 02 added 5.31% to the stockâ€™s daily price. The companyâ€™s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.59%, with the 5-day performance at -0.04% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) is -0.18% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 8.41 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.76 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4, meaning bulls need an upside of 273.83% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, TNXPâ€™s forecast low is $4 with $4 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stockâ€™s price needs a +273.83% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 273.83% for it to hit the projected low.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (TNXP) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the companyâ€™s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. earnings to increase by 97.1%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.07% of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. shares while 12.98% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 12.99%. There are 77 institutions holding the Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 4.46% of the shares, roughly 14.68 Million TNXP shares worth $18.79 Million.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.57% or 8.45 Million shares worth $10.82 Million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 9325500 shares estimated at $11.94 Million under it, the former controlled 2.83% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 1.37% of the shares, roughly 4.52 Million shares worth around $5.79 Million.