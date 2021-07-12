The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Stock Could Reward Investors With a 30.82% Gain

In the latest trading session, 4,725,661 The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.63. With the company’s most recent per share price at $240.03 changing hands around $0.44 or 0% at last look, the market valuation stands at $140.38 Billion. BA’s current price is a discount, trading about -16.06% off its 52-week high of $278.57. The share price had its 52-week low at $141.58, which suggests the last value was 41.02% up since then. When we look at The Boeing Company’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 13.72 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 12.58 Million.

Analysts gave the The Boeing Company (BA) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.5. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 3 out of 27 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 2 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 10 recommended BA as a Hold, 12 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. The Boeing Company’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.71.

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) trade information

Instantly BA is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 0.18%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $240.7 on Monday, Jul 12 added 0.18% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.12%, with the 5-day performance at 0.02% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) is -0.03% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 9.86 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.78 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $269.25, meaning bulls need an upside of 12.17% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, BA’s forecast low is $200 with $314 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +30.82% upsurge from its latest level, while the stock would need to tank -16.68% for it to hit the projected low.

The Boeing Company (BA) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the The Boeing Company share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +12.64% over the past 6 months, a 96.86% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 25.8%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for The Boeing Company will rise +85.2%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 109.4% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 35.9% up from the last financial year.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -36.9%. The 2021 estimates are for The Boeing Company earnings to increase by 88.7%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 12.33% per year.

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.09% of The Boeing Company shares while 55.06% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 55.11%. There are 2477 institutions holding the The Boeing Company stock share, with Newport Trust Co the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 7.89% of the shares, roughly 46.14 Million BA shares worth $11.75 Billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.25% or 42.42 Million shares worth $10.81 Billion as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. With 16433678 shares estimated at $4.19 Billion under it, the former controlled 2.81% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held about 1.92% of the shares, roughly 11.23 Million shares worth around $2.86 Billion.