TDH Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETZ) Stock: Performance and Outlook

In the last trading session, 3,515,658 TDH Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETZ) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.17. With the company’s per share price at $2.56 changed hands at $0.32 or 0.14% during last session, the market valuation stood at $140.67 Million. PETZ’s last price was a discount, traded about -467.19% off its 52-week high of $14.52. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.05, which suggests the last value was 58.98% up since then. When we look at TDH Holdings, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 768.26 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 563.03 Million.

TDH Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETZ) trade information

Instantly PETZ was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 14.29%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $3.44- on Friday, Jul 09 added 25.58% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.38%, with the 5-day performance at -0.04% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, TDH Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETZ) is -0.03% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 19.51 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.03 days.

TDH Holdings, Inc. (PETZ) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -18.9%. The 2021 estimates are for TDH Holdings, Inc. earnings to increase by 95.3%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

TDH Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETZ)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 81.68% of TDH Holdings, Inc. shares while 0.53% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 2.89%. There are 5 institutions holding the TDH Holdings, Inc. stock share, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 0.29% of the shares, roughly 159.31 Thousand PETZ shares worth $411.01 Thousand.

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.12% or 64.29 Thousand shares worth $165.87 Thousand as of Mar 30, 2021.