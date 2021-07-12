Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TANH) is Worth a Shot if You’re a Risk-Capital Investor – Marketing Sentinel
Home  »  Technologies   »  Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TANH) is Worth a Shot...

Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TANH) is Worth a Shot if You’re a Risk-Capital Investor

In the last trading session, 1,099,751 Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TANH) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched -0.06. With the company’s per share price at $1.11 changed hands at $0.03 or 0.03% during last session, the market valuation stood at $39.84 Million. TANH’s last price was a discount, traded about -228.83% off its 52-week high of $3.65. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.02, which suggests the last value was 8.11% up since then. When we look at Tantech Holdings Ltd’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 890.6 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 820.93 Million.

>> 7 Top Picks for the Post-Pandemic Economy <<

Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TANH) trade information

Instantly TANH was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 2.78%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $1.18 on Friday, Jul 02 added 5.93% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.2%, with the 5-day performance at -0.06% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TANH) is -0.11% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.63 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0 days.

Tantech Holdings Ltd (TANH) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -22.1%. The 2021 estimates are for Tantech Holdings Ltd earnings to decrease by -5%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TANH)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 27.48% of Tantech Holdings Ltd shares while 2.53% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 3.49%. There are 11 institutions holding the Tantech Holdings Ltd stock share, with Marshall Wace LLP the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 0.8% of the shares, roughly 344.69 Thousand TANH shares worth $499.79 Thousand.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.74% or 315.8 Thousand shares worth $457.91 Thousand as of Mar 30, 2021.

>> 7 Top Picks for the Post-Pandemic Economy <<

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the NewsHeater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

RECENT NEWS

On Key

Related Posts

Marketing Sentinel is a free online newspaper packed with exclusive content, news, articles and much more! The information agency “Marketing Sentinel” was established at the end of 2004. Its founder and leader is Lewis Roberts. IA “Marketing Sentinel” seeks to provide the news and analytical information to both American and foreign audiences, events and events in the USA and all over the world reliably, objectively and promptly.

Contact us: contact@marketingsentinel.com
© Marketingsentinel. All rights reserved.

SPECIAL GIFT

WE HAVE A GIFT FOR YOU

Download Free eBook For

7 GROWTH STOCKS FOR 2021

173226

100% free. stop anytime no spam

SPECIAL GIFT

WE HAVE A GIFT FOR YOU

Download Free eBook For

7 GROWTH STOCKS FOR 2021

173226

100% free. stop anytime no spam

Get Notified Of Insider Trades, Analyst Upgrades & Downgrades, Earnings Updates & Best Stocks To Trade Every Single Morning

100% free. stop anytime no spam