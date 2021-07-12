Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TANH) is Worth a Shot if You’re a Risk-Capital Investor

In the last trading session, 1,099,751 Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TANH) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched -0.06. With the company’s per share price at $1.11 changed hands at $0.03 or 0.03% during last session, the market valuation stood at $39.84 Million. TANH’s last price was a discount, traded about -228.83% off its 52-week high of $3.65. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.02, which suggests the last value was 8.11% up since then. When we look at Tantech Holdings Ltd’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 890.6 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 820.93 Million.

Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TANH) trade information

Instantly TANH was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 2.78%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $1.18 on Friday, Jul 02 added 5.93% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.2%, with the 5-day performance at -0.06% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TANH) is -0.11% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.63 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0 days.

Tantech Holdings Ltd (TANH) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -22.1%. The 2021 estimates are for Tantech Holdings Ltd earnings to decrease by -5%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TANH)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 27.48% of Tantech Holdings Ltd shares while 2.53% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 3.49%. There are 11 institutions holding the Tantech Holdings Ltd stock share, with Marshall Wace LLP the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 0.8% of the shares, roughly 344.69 Thousand TANH shares worth $499.79 Thousand.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.74% or 315.8 Thousand shares worth $457.91 Thousand as of Mar 30, 2021.