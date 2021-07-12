SPI Stock: More Upside for SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPI)?

In the latest trading session, 13,999,256 SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.13. With the company’s most recent per share price at $6.51 changing hands around $0.4 or 0.07% at last look, the market valuation stands at $157.49 Million. SPI’s current price is a discount, trading about -616.9% off its 52-week high of $46.67. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.96, which suggests the last value was 85.25% up since then. When we look at SPI Energy Co., Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 351.06 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 857.04 Million.

Analysts gave the SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (SPI) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 0. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended SPI as a Hold, none felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight.

SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPI) trade information

Instantly SPI is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 6.55%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $7.73- on Monday, Jul 12 added 14.62% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.16%, with the 5-day performance at 0.02% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPI) is -0.04% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 545.57 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.64 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1, meaning bulls need a downside of -84.64% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, SPI’s forecast low is $1 with $1 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -84.64% upsurge from its latest level, while the stock would need to tank -84.64% for it to hit the projected low.

SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (SPI) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 57.7%. The 2021 estimates are for SPI Energy Co., Ltd. earnings to increase by 65.8%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 38.35% of SPI Energy Co., Ltd. shares while 10.4% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 16.87%. There are 27 institutions holding the SPI Energy Co., Ltd. stock share, with Invesco Ltd. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 7.05% of the shares, roughly 1.68 Million SPI shares worth $12.62 Million.

Ergoteles, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.83% or 197.21 Thousand shares worth $1.48 Million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of May 30, 2021 were Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF. With 1509245 shares estimated at $8.45 Million under it, the former controlled 6.32% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF held about 0.08% of the shares, roughly 19.25 Thousand shares worth around $107.79 Thousand.