SEED Stock: More Upside for Origin Agritech Limited (NASDAQ:SEED)?

In the last trading session, 1,973,780 Origin Agritech Limited (NASDAQ:SEED) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.85. With the company’s per share price at $9 changed hands at $0.27 or 0.03% during last session, the market valuation stood at $51.31 Million. SEED’s last price was a discount, traded about -214.22% off its 52-week high of $28.28. The share price had its 52-week low at $7.09, which suggests the last value was 21.22% up since then. When we look at Origin Agritech Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.46 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 178.06 Million.

Analysts gave the Origin Agritech Limited (SEED) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 0. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended SEED as a Hold, none felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Origin Agritech Limited’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Origin Agritech Limited (NASDAQ:SEED) trade information

Instantly SEED was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 3.09%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $10.54 on Thursday, Jul 08 added 14.61% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.41%, with the 5-day performance at 0.04% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Origin Agritech Limited (NASDAQ:SEED) is -0.18% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 121.72 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.68 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $140, meaning bulls need an upside of 1455.56% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, SEED’s forecast low is $140 with $140 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +1455.56% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 1455.56% for it to hit the projected low.

Origin Agritech Limited (SEED) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -22.9%. The 2021 estimates are for Origin Agritech Limited earnings to decrease by -14.2%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Origin Agritech Limited (NASDAQ:SEED)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 31.35% of Origin Agritech Limited shares while 3.28% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 4.78%. There are 16 institutions holding the Origin Agritech Limited stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 1.51% of the shares, roughly 85.96 Thousand SEED shares worth $1.46 Million.

Morgan Stanley holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.18% or 67.09 Thousand shares worth $1.14 Million as of Mar 30, 2021.