Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX): The most interesting shares today

In the last trading session, 3,936,738 Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $86.26 changed hands at -$0.62 or -0.01% during last session, the market valuation stood at $49.15 Billion. RBLX’s last price was a discount, traded about -20.42% off its 52-week high of $103.87. The share price had its 52-week low at $60.5, which suggests the last value was 29.86% up since then. When we look at Roblox Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 5.79 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 11.07 Million.
>> 7 Top Picks for the Post-Pandemic Economy <<
Analysts gave the Roblox Corporation (RBLX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.8. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 3 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended RBLX as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Roblox Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.23.
Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX) trade information
The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $91.86, meaning bulls need an upside of 6.49% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, RBLX’s forecast low is $85 with $103 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +19.41% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -1.46% for it to hit the projected low.
Roblox Corporation (RBLX) estimates and forecasts
Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for Roblox Corporation earnings to decrease by -256.8%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 1.1% per year.
Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX)’s Major holders
If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 3.84% of Roblox Corporation shares while 72.19% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 75.08%. There are 368 institutions holding the Roblox Corporation stock share, with Meritech Capital Associates V, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 8.87% of the shares, roughly 45.8 Million RBLX shares worth $2.97 Billion.
Tiger Global Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.83% or 40.43 Million shares worth $2.62 Billion as of Mar 30, 2021.
>> 7 Top Picks for the Post-Pandemic Economy <<
Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Global Technology Fund. With 5590527 shares estimated at $362.43 Million under it, the former controlled 1.08% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) Global Technology Fund held about 0.76% of the shares, roughly 3.91 Million shares worth around $253.38 Million.
5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off
Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck.
Add them to your watchlist before they take off!
Sponsored