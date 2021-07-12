Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX): The most interesting shares today

In the last trading session, 3,936,738 Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $86.26 changed hands at -$0.62 or -0.01% during last session, the market valuation stood at $49.15 Billion. RBLX’s last price was a discount, traded about -20.42% off its 52-week high of $103.87. The share price had its 52-week low at $60.5, which suggests the last value was 29.86% up since then. When we look at Roblox Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 5.79 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 11.07 Million.

Analysts gave the Roblox Corporation (RBLX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.8. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 3 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended RBLX as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Roblox Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.23.

Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX) trade information

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $91.86, meaning bulls need an upside of 6.49% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, RBLX’s forecast low is $85 with $103 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +19.41% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -1.46% for it to hit the projected low.

Roblox Corporation (RBLX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for Roblox Corporation earnings to decrease by -256.8%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 1.1% per year.

Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 3.84% of Roblox Corporation shares while 72.19% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 75.08%. There are 368 institutions holding the Roblox Corporation stock share, with Meritech Capital Associates V, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 8.87% of the shares, roughly 45.8 Million RBLX shares worth $2.97 Billion.

Tiger Global Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.83% or 40.43 Million shares worth $2.62 Billion as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Global Technology Fund. With 5590527 shares estimated at $362.43 Million under it, the former controlled 1.08% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) Global Technology Fund held about 0.76% of the shares, roughly 3.91 Million shares worth around $253.38 Million.