Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP): The most interesting shares today

In the last trading session, 1,028,594 Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 3.34. With the company’s per share price at $12.77 changed hands at $0.12 or 0.01% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.01 Billion. RFP’s last price was a discount, traded about -38.21% off its 52-week high of $17.65. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.38, which suggests the last value was 81.36% up since then. When we look at Resolute Forest Products Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 803.92 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.22 Million.

Analysts gave the Resolute Forest Products Inc. (RFP) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.5. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended RFP as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Resolute Forest Products Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $2.93.

Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP) trade information

Instantly RFP was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 0.95%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $13.10 on Friday, Jul 09 added 2.52% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.95%, with the 5-day performance at 0.06% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP) is -0.04% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.02 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.66 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $17.25, meaning bulls need an upside of 35.08% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, RFP’s forecast low is $16 with $18 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +40.96% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 25.29% for it to hit the projected low.

Resolute Forest Products Inc. (RFP) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Resolute Forest Products Inc. share is not performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +91.63% over the past 6 months. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Resolute Forest Products Inc. will rise +1272%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 112.5% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 26.6% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $967Million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Resolute Forest Products Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending September 01, 2021 will be $859.5 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarter a year ago was $628Million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 54%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 15.3%. The 2021 estimates are for Resolute Forest Products Inc. earnings to increase by 122.5%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0.21% per year.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.48% of Resolute Forest Products Inc. shares while 85.03% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 86.32%. There are 145 institutions holding the Resolute Forest Products Inc. stock share, with Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 38.62% of the shares, roughly 30.55 Million RFP shares worth $334.5 Million.

Chou Associates Management Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.76% or 4.56 Million shares worth $49.93 Million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Aegis Value, Inc. With 1537597 shares estimated at $16.84 Million under it, the former controlled 1.94% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Aegis Value, Inc. held about 1.61% of the shares, roughly 1.28 Million shares worth around $13.98 Million.