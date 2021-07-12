QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) is Worth a Shot if Youâ€™re a Risk-Capital Investor

In the latest trading session, 2,931,695 QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) shares changed hands as the companyâ€™s beta touched 1.32. With the companyâ€™s most recent per share price at $142.6 changing hands around $1.17 or 0.01% at last look, the market valuation stands at $160.49 Billion. QCOMâ€™s current price is a discount, trading about -17.77% off its 52-week high of $167.94. The share price had its 52-week low at $87.51, which suggests the last value was 38.63% up since then. When we look at QUALCOMM Incorporatedâ€™s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 6.48 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 8.41 Million.

Analysts gave the QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 29 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 2 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 9 recommended QCOM as a Hold, 17 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. QUALCOMM Incorporatedâ€™s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $1.67.

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) trade information

Instantly QCOM is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 0.83%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $143.1 on Tuesday, Jul 06 added 0.15% to the stockâ€™s daily price. The companyâ€™s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.06%, with the 5-day performance at 0% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) is 0.06% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 17.39 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.07 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $172.7, meaning bulls need an upside of 21.11% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, QCOMâ€™s forecast low is $136 with $200 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stockâ€™s price needs a +40.25% upsurge from its latest level, while the stock would need to tank -4.63% for it to hit the projected low.

QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the QUALCOMM Incorporated share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the companyâ€™s share value dive -9.17% over the past 6 months, a 86.16% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 25.1%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for QUALCOMM Incorporated will rise +94.2%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 40% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 48.5% up from the last financial year.

Looking at the companyâ€™s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 7.1%. The 2021 estimates are for QUALCOMM Incorporated earnings to increase by 25.8%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 27.29% per year.

QCOM Dividends

QUALCOMM Incorporated is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report around July 27 – August 02, 2021. The 2.01% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 2.72. It is important to note, however, that the 2.01% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a companyâ€™s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision. During the past 5 years, the average dividend yield was 3.29% per year.

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.13% of QUALCOMM Incorporated shares while 74.96% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 75.06%. There are 2713 institutions holding the QUALCOMM Incorporated stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 9.12% of the shares, roughly 102.86 Million QCOM shares worth $13.64 Billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.41% or 83.6 Million shares worth $11.08 Billion as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. With 32024205 shares estimated at $4.25 Billion under it, the former controlled 2.84% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held about 2.06% of the shares, roughly 23.26 Million shares worth around $3.08 Billion.