Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA): Why Investors Shouldn’t Ditch PRTA stock in 2021

In the last trading session, 1,615,159 Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.47. With the company’s per share price at $59.24 changed hands at $4.02 or 0.07% during last session, the market valuation stood at $2.61 Billion. PRTA’s last price was a discount, traded about -13.23% off its 52-week high of $67.08. The share price had its 52-week low at $9.67, which suggests the last value was 83.68% up since then. When we look at Prothena Corporation plc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 611.3 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 460.97 Million.

Analysts gave the Prothena Corporation plc (PRTA) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.6. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended PRTA as a Hold, 7 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Prothena Corporation plc’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.54.

Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) trade information

Instantly PRTA was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 7.28%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $67.08 on Friday, Jul 09 added 11.69% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 3.93%, with the 5-day performance at 0.12% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) is 0.52% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.05 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $60, meaning bulls need an upside of 1.28% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, PRTA’s forecast low is $49 with $75 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +26.6% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -17.29% for it to hit the projected low.

Prothena Corporation plc (PRTA) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Prothena Corporation plc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +367.56% over the past 6 months, a 55.76% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 8.8%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Prothena Corporation plc will rise +181.8%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 94.8% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 11773.4% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 7 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $58.77 Million. 7 analysts are of the opinion that Prothena Corporation plc’s revenue for the quarter ending September 01, 2021 will be $35.48 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $150Million and $157Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 39080%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 22498.7%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -0.9%. The 2021 estimates are for Prothena Corporation plc earnings to decrease by -43%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -0.6% per year.

Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.05% of Prothena Corporation plc shares while 83.88% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 83.92%. There are 210 institutions holding the Prothena Corporation plc stock share, with EcoR1 Capital, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 23.56% of the shares, roughly 9.43 Million PRTA shares worth $113.21 Million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.23% or 3.69 Million shares worth $44.35 Million as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Feb 27, 2021 were Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology and Fidelity Growth Company Fund. With 1023032 shares estimated at $22.83 Million under it, the former controlled 2.56% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Growth Company Fund held about 2.16% of the shares, roughly 862.7 Thousand shares worth around $19.26 Million.