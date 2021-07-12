Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) Could Soar to Much Higher Prices in Coming Months

In the last trading session, 1,869,374 Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $21.45 changed hands at $0.74 or 0.04% during last session, the market valuation stood at $6.4 Billion. WOOF’s last price was a discount, traded about -44.9% off its 52-week high of $31.08. The share price had its 52-week low at $17.86, which suggests the last value was 16.74% up since then. When we look at Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.95 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.74 Million.

Analysts gave the Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (WOOF) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.1. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 10 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 4 recommended WOOF as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.2.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) trade information

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $28.56, meaning bulls need an upside of 33.15% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, WOOF’s forecast low is $22 with $31 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +44.52% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 2.56% for it to hit the projected low.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (WOOF) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -26.7%. The 2021 estimates are for Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. earnings to increase by 73%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 44.7% per year.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 75.9% of Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. shares while 55.05% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 228.41%. There are 176 institutions holding the Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. stock share, with Canada Pension Plan Investment Board the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 30.96% of the shares, roughly 70.13 Million WOOF shares worth $1.55 Billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.08% or 4.72 Million shares worth $104.64 Million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Price (T.Rowe) Small-Cap Value Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 1643552 shares estimated at $36.42 Million under it, the former controlled 0.73% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 0.7% of the shares, roughly 1.59 Million shares worth around $35.15 Million.