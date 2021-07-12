Performant Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PFMT): The Stock for Success Over the Next Few Months

In the last trading session, 1,027,355 Performant Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PFMT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched -0.8. With the company’s per share price at $3.97 changed hands at $0.5 or 0.14% during last session, the market valuation stood at $219.34 Million. PFMT’s last price was a discount, traded about -29.47% off its 52-week high of $5.14. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.55, which suggests the last value was 86.15% up since then. When we look at Performant Financial Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 627.3 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 627.17 Million.
Analysts gave the Performant Financial Corporation (PFMT) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended PFMT as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Performant Financial Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.
Performant Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PFMT) trade information
Instantly PFMT was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 14.41%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $4.06- on Friday, Jul 09 added 2.19% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 3.51%, with the 5-day performance at 0.1% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Performant Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PFMT) is 0.06% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.59 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0 days.
The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $10, meaning bulls need an upside of 151.89% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, PFMT’s forecast low is $10 with $10 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +151.89% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 151.89% for it to hit the projected low.
Performant Financial Corporation (PFMT) estimates and forecasts
Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -47.9%. The 2021 estimates are for Performant Financial Corporation earnings to increase by 48.7%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 20% per year.
Performant Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PFMT)’s Major holders
If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 30.1% of Performant Financial Corporation shares while 43.58% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 62.35%. There are 28 institutions holding the Performant Financial Corporation stock share, with Prescott Group Capital Management, L.L.C. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 22.71% of the shares, roughly 12.55 Million PFMT shares worth $26.97 Million.
Mill Road Capital Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.3% or 3.48 Million shares worth $7.48 Million as of Mar 30, 2021.
Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 744195 shares estimated at $1.6 Million under it, the former controlled 1.35% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.82% of the shares, roughly 450.45 Thousand shares worth around $968.47 Thousand.