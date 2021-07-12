OCX Stock Forecast 2021: OncoCyte Corporation Remains Hot with 645.9% Upside

In the last trading session, 1,298,067 OncoCyte Corporation (NASDAQ:OCX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.9. With the company’s per share price at $5.75 changed hands at $0.22 or 0.04% during last session, the market valuation stood at $516.74 Million. OCX’s last price was a discount, traded about -14.26% off its 52-week high of $6.57. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.15, which suggests the last value was 80% up since then. When we look at OncoCyte Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 549.22 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 498.42 Million.

Analysts gave the OncoCyte Corporation (OCX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.8. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended OCX as a Hold, 6 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. OncoCyte Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.1.

OncoCyte Corporation (NASDAQ:OCX) trade information

Instantly OCX was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 3.98%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $6.25- on Tuesday, Jul 06 added 8% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 1.41%, with the 5-day performance at -0.01% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, OncoCyte Corporation (NASDAQ:OCX) is 0.16% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.83 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.01 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $8.83, meaning bulls need an upside of 53.57% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, OCX’s forecast low is $7 with $11 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +91.3% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 21.74% for it to hit the projected low.

OncoCyte Corporation (OCX) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 6 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.57 Million. 6 analysts are of the opinion that OncoCyte Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending September 01, 2021 will be $2.6 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $143Million and $370Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 997.9%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 602.7%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -1.9%. The 2021 estimates are for OncoCyte Corporation earnings to decrease by -4.6%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

OncoCyte Corporation (NASDAQ:OCX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 10.38% of OncoCyte Corporation shares while 61.8% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 68.96%. There are 119 institutions holding the OncoCyte Corporation stock share, with Broadwood Capital, Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 18.67% of the shares, roughly 16.78 Million OCX shares worth $87.07 Million.

Pura Vida Investments, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 13.6% or 12.22 Million shares worth $63.44 Million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. With 2195044 shares estimated at $11.39 Million under it, the former controlled 2.44% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held about 1.72% of the shares, roughly 1.55 Million shares worth around $7.96 Million.