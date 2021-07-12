Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) Stock Could Reward Investors With a 46.67% Gain

In the latest trading session, 5,100,566 Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.52. With the company’s most recent per share price at $30 changing hands around -$0.24 or -0.01% at last look, the market valuation stands at $28.03 Billion. OXY’s current price is a discount, trading about -11.67% off its 52-week high of $33.5. The share price had its 52-week low at $8.52, which suggests the last value was 71.6% up since then. When we look at Occidental Petroleum Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 16.36 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 17.76 Million.

Analysts gave the Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.7. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 3 out of 28 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 15 recommended OXY as a Hold, 10 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Occidental Petroleum Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.14.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) trade information

Although OXY has turned red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -0.78%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $32.57 on Tuesday, Jul 06 added 7.65% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.74%, with the 5-day performance at -0.08% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) is 0.06% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 22.97 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.29 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $32.91, meaning bulls need an upside of 9.7% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, OXY’s forecast low is $22 with $44 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +46.67% upsurge from its latest level, while the stock would need to tank -26.67% for it to hit the projected low.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Occidental Petroleum Corporation share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +47.01% over the past 6 months, a 86.45% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -6.4%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Occidental Petroleum Corporation will rise +92%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 89.3% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 36.9% up from the last financial year.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -8%. The 2021 estimates are for Occidental Petroleum Corporation earnings to increase by 88.7%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -5.15% per year.

OXY Dividends

Occidental Petroleum Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report around August 09 – August 13, 2021. The 0.13% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.04. It is important to note, however, that the 0.13% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision. During the past 5 years, the average dividend yield was 6.7% per year.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.24% of Occidental Petroleum Corporation shares while 67.62% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 67.78%. There are 1007 institutions holding the Occidental Petroleum Corporation stock share, with Dodge & Cox Inc the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 12.42% of the shares, roughly 115.95 Million OXY shares worth $3.09 Billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 10.5% or 98.03 Million shares worth $2.61 Billion as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Dodge & Cox Stock Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 69804126 shares estimated at $1.86 Billion under it, the former controlled 7.48% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.81% of the shares, roughly 26.26 Million shares worth around $699.08 Million.