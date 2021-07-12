NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO) Stock Forecast for 2021: Bullish Signs Point to $¥596.20 per Share

In the last trading session, 64,622,753 NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $45.53 changed hands at -$0.07 or 0% during last session, the market valuation stood at $74.6 Billion. NIO’s last price was a discount, traded about -47.13% off its 52-week high of $66.99. The share price had its 52-week low at $10.46, which suggests the last value was 77.03% up since then. When we look at NIO Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 78.09 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 70.92 Million.

Analysts gave the NIO Inc. (NIO) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 20 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended NIO as a Hold, 16 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. NIO Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.11.

NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO) trade information

Although NIO has turned red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -0.15%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $51.74 on Tuesday, Jul 06 added 12% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.07%, with the 5-day performance at -0.11% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO) is 0.07% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 62Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.87 days.

NIO Inc. (NIO) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the NIO Inc. share is not performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value dive -16.12% over the past 6 months, a 1.52% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 28.7%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for NIO Inc. will rise +38.9%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 33.3% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 112.1% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 6 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.28 Billion. 5 analysts are of the opinion that NIO Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending September 01, 2021 will be $1.38 Billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $550.47 Million and $696.03 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 133.3%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 98.6%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for NIO Inc. earnings to increase by 57.2%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -0.15% per year.

NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.53% of NIO Inc. shares while 35.5% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 35.69%. There are 834 institutions holding the NIO Inc. stock share, with Baillie Gifford and Company the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 6.76% of the shares, roughly 92.02 Million NIO shares worth $3.59 Billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.6% or 62.61 Million shares worth $2.44 Billion as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Feb 27, 2021 were Vanguard International Growth Fund and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx. With 31223162 shares estimated at $1.43 Billion under it, the former controlled 2.29% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx held about 1.11% of the shares, roughly 15.07 Million shares worth around $858.74 Million.