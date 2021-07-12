Newater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEWA): Why Investors Shouldn’t Ditch NEWA stock in 2021

In the latest trading session, 11,169,334 Newater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEWA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.88. With the company’s most recent per share price at $4.27 changing hands around $0.51 or 0.14% at last look, the market valuation stands at $43.89 Million. NEWA’s current price is a discount, trading about -29.51% off its 52-week high of $5.53. The share price had its 52-week low at $3, which suggests the last value was 29.74% up since then. When we look at Newater Technology, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 446.06 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 85.14 Million.

Newater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEWA) trade information

Instantly NEWA is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 13.6%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $5.39- on Monday, Jul 12 added 14.84% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.4%, with the 5-day performance at 0.33% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Newater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEWA) is 0.32% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.31 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.04 days.

Newater Technology, Inc. (NEWA) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 42%. The 2021 estimates are for Newater Technology, Inc. earnings to increase by 29%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Newater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEWA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 48.11% of Newater Technology, Inc. shares while 1.12% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 2.16%. There are 4 institutions holding the Newater Technology, Inc. stock share, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 0.77% of the shares, roughly 83.6 Thousand NEWA shares worth $278.39 Thousand.

State Street Corporation holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.28% or 30.24 Thousand shares worth $100.7 Thousand as of Mar 30, 2021.