Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS): The Stock for Success Over the Next Few Months

In the latest trading session, 6,226,484 Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.53. With the company’s most recent per share price at $93.23 changing hands around $2.9 or 0.03% at last look, the market valuation stands at $173.33 Billion. MS’s current price is a discount, trading about -1.12% off its 52-week high of $94.27. The share price had its 52-week low at $45.86, which suggests the last value was 50.81% up since then. When we look at Morgan Stanley’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 6.87 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 9.69 Million.

Analysts gave the Morgan Stanley (MS) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 29 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 2 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 5 recommended MS as a Hold, 21 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. Morgan Stanley’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $1.64.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) trade information

Instantly MS is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 3.21%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $93.36 on Monday, Jul 12 added 0.03% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.36%, with the 5-day performance at 0.01% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) is 0.01% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 18.93 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.95 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $98.8, meaning bulls need an upside of 5.97% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, MS’s forecast low is $79 with $116 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +24.42% upsurge from its latest level, while the stock would need to tank -15.26% for it to hit the projected low.

Morgan Stanley (MS) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Morgan Stanley share is not performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +20.54% over the past 6 months, a 7.6% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 18%. But despite this, analysts have looked to lower expectations by downgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Morgan Stanley will drop -16.3%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -9% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 16.8% up from the last financial year.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 17.3%. The 2021 estimates are for Morgan Stanley earnings to increase by 24.6%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 6.11% per year.

MS Dividends

Morgan Stanley is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report around July 14 – July 19, 2021. The 1.63% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 1.4. It is important to note, however, that the 1.63% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision. During the past 5 years, the average dividend yield was 2.29% per year.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 20.63% of Morgan Stanley shares while 66.7% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 84.04%. There are 1987 institutions holding the Morgan Stanley stock share, with Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 20.27% of the shares, roughly 377.09 Million MS shares worth $29.28 Billion.

State Street Corporation holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.11% or 132.34 Million shares worth $10.28 Billion as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. With 42333746 shares estimated at $3.29 Billion under it, the former controlled 2.28% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held about 1.65% of the shares, roughly 30.73 Million shares worth around $2.39 Billion.