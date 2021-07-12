Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT): Performance Review And Growth Outlook

Analysts gave the Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.6. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 37 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 3 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended MSFT as a Hold, 31 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Microsoft Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $1.9.

Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) trade information

Instantly MSFT was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 0.19%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $280.6 on Wednesday, Jul 07 added 0.98% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.25%, with the 5-day performance at 0.02% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) is 0.1% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 48.14 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.95 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $296.25, meaning bulls need an upside of 6.59% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, MSFT’s forecast low is $256.7 with $340 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +22.33% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -7.64% for it to hit the projected low.

Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Microsoft Corporation share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +27.33% over the past 6 months, a 35.42% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 2.5%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Microsoft Corporation will rise +30.1%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 7.1% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 16.2% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 24 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $44.1 Billion. 20 analysts are of the opinion that Microsoft Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending September 01, 2021 will be $42.54 Billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $38.03 Billion and $35.72 Billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 16%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 19.1%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 31.3%. The 2021 estimates are for Microsoft Corporation earnings to increase by 13.4%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 17.23% per year.

MSFT Dividends

Microsoft Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report around July 27, 2021. The 0.8% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 2.24. It is important to note, however, that the 0.8% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision. During the past 5 years, the average dividend yield was 1.57% per year.

Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.07% of Microsoft Corporation shares while 72.03% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 72.08%. There are 5300 institutions holding the Microsoft Corporation stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 8.11% of the shares, roughly 610.85 Million MSFT shares worth $144.02 Billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.89% or 518.65 Million shares worth $122.28 Billion as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. With 213000000 shares estimated at $50.13 Billion under it, the former controlled 2.82% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held about 2.05% of the shares, roughly 154.45 Million shares worth around $36.41 Billion.