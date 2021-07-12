Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Stock Could Reward Investors With a 118.36% Gain

In the latest trading session, 5,164,785 Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.28. With the company’s most recent per share price at $78.77 changing hands around $0.03 or 0% at last look, the market valuation stands at $88.3 Billion. MU’s current price is a discount, trading about -23.09% off its 52-week high of $96.96. The share price had its 52-week low at $42.25, which suggests the last value was 46.36% up since then. When we look at Micron Technology, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 21.08 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 19.48 Million.

Analysts gave the Micron Technology, Inc. (MU) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.9. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 32 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 4 recommended MU as a Hold, 27 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Micron Technology, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $2.18.

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) trade information

Instantly MU is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 0.04%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $81.81 on Wednesday, Jul 07 added 3.64% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.05%, with the 5-day performance at -0.02% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) is -0.01% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 22.9 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.18 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $121.25, meaning bulls need an upside of 53.93% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, MU’s forecast low is $90 with $172 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +118.36% upsurge from its latest level, while the stock would need to tank 14.26% for it to hit the projected low.

Micron Technology, Inc. (MU) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Micron Technology, Inc. share is not performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value dive -0.47% over the past 6 months, a 110.25% in annual growth rate. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Micron Technology, Inc. will rise +101.9%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 233.3% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 26.3% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 27 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $7.87 Billion. 25 analysts are of the opinion that Micron Technology, Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending November 01, 2021 will be $8.52 Billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarter a year ago was $6.06 Billion. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 29.9%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -0.8%. The 2021 estimates are for Micron Technology, Inc. earnings to decrease by -56.9%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 63.56% per year.

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.16% of Micron Technology, Inc. shares while 84.07% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 84.21%. There are 1818 institutions holding the Micron Technology, Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 7.85% of the shares, roughly 88.02 Million MU shares worth $7.76 Billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.69% or 86.19 Million shares worth $7.6 Billion as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard/Primecap Fund. With 31531305 shares estimated at $2.78 Billion under it, the former controlled 2.81% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard/Primecap Fund held about 2.4% of the shares, roughly 26.88 Million shares worth around $2.37 Billion.