LMFA Stock: More Upside for LM Funding America, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMFA)?

In the last trading session, 9,233,337 LM Funding America, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMFA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.12. With the company’s per share price at $4.69 changed hands at -$0.96 or -0.17% during last session, the market valuation stood at $25.39 Million. LMFA’s last price was a discount, traded about -294.46% off its 52-week high of $18.5. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.415, which suggests the last value was 48.51% up since then. When we look at LM Funding America, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 11.2 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.5 Million.

LM Funding America, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMFA) trade information

Although LMFA has turned red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -16.99%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $7.81- on Thursday, Jul 08 added 39.95% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.4%, with the 5-day performance at 0.1% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, LM Funding America, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMFA) is -0.04% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 289.33 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 192.89 days.

LM Funding America, Inc. (LMFA) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -52.3%. The 2021 estimates are for LM Funding America, Inc. earnings to increase by 49.1%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

LM Funding America, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMFA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 7.95% of LM Funding America, Inc. shares while 12.2% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 13.26%. There are 17 institutions holding the LM Funding America, Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 0.94% of the shares, roughly 50.65 Thousand LMFA shares worth $326.68 Thousand.

Geode Capital Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.59% or 31.81 Thousand shares worth $205.19 Thousand as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. With 47549 shares estimated at $306.69 Thousand under it, the former controlled 0.88% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.48% of the shares, roughly 25.73 Thousand shares worth around $165.98 Thousand.