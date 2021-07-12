Let’s Jump into the Vista Gold Corp. (NYSE:VGZ) Stock Forecast

In the last trading session, 2,172,388 Vista Gold Corp. (NYSE:VGZ) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.6. With the company’s per share price at $0.94 changed hands at -$0.01 or -0.01% during last session, the market valuation stood at $99.42 Million. VGZ’s last price was a discount, traded about -54.26% off its 52-week high of $1.45. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.84, which suggests the last value was 10.64% up since then. When we look at Vista Gold Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.56 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 544.83 Million.

Analysts gave the Vista Gold Corp. (VGZ) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended VGZ as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Vista Gold Corp.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Vista Gold Corp. (NYSE:VGZ) trade information

Although VGZ has turned red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -1.16%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $1.27 on Wednesday, Jul 07 added 25.98% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.13%, with the 5-day performance at -0.24% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Vista Gold Corp. (NYSE:VGZ) is -0.2% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 149.28 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.27 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.51, meaning bulls need an upside of 167.02% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, VGZ’s forecast low is $1.93 with $3.25 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +245.74% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 105.32% for it to hit the projected low.

Vista Gold Corp. (VGZ) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -19.7%. The 2021 estimates are for Vista Gold Corp. earnings to increase by 104.3%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Vista Gold Corp. (NYSE:VGZ)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 3.6% of Vista Gold Corp. shares while 30.55% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 31.69%. There are 34 institutions holding the Vista Gold Corp. stock share, with Sun Valley Gold LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 17.88% of the shares, roughly 18.62 Million VGZ shares worth $19.74 Million.

Euro Pacific Asset Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.9% or 5.1 Million shares worth $5.41 Million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jan 30, 2021 were Investment Managers Ser Tr-EuroPac Gold Fd and USAA Mutual Fd Tr-Extended Market Index Fd. With 4624324 shares estimated at $4.53 Million under it, the former controlled 4.44% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, USAA Mutual Fd Tr-Extended Market Index Fd held about 0.02% of the shares, roughly 15.96 Thousand shares worth around $16.91 Thousand.