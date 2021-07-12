Let’s Jump into the Romeo Power, Inc. (NYSE:RMO) Stock Forecast

In the last trading session, 2,223,299 Romeo Power, Inc. (NYSE:RMO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $7.49 changed hands at $0.28 or 0.04% during last session, the market valuation stood at $982.67 Million. RMO’s last price was a discount, traded about -419.36% off its 52-week high of $38.9. The share price had its 52-week low at $6.33, which suggests the last value was 15.49% up since then. When we look at Romeo Power, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.63 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.53 Million.

Analysts gave the Romeo Power, Inc. (RMO) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended RMO as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Romeo Power, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.16.

Romeo Power, Inc. (NYSE:RMO) trade information

Instantly RMO was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 3.88%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $8.05- on Friday, Jul 02 added 6.96% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.67%, with the 5-day performance at -0.06% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Romeo Power, Inc. (NYSE:RMO) is -0.24% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 22.29 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.92 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $9.74, meaning bulls need an upside of 30.04% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, RMO’s forecast low is $6.7 with $15 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +100.27% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -10.55% for it to hit the projected low.

Romeo Power, Inc. (RMO) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for Romeo Power, Inc. earnings to decrease by -234.7%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Romeo Power, Inc. (NYSE:RMO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 33.36% of Romeo Power, Inc. shares while 20.04% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 30.07%. There are 112 institutions holding the Romeo Power, Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 5.72% of the shares, roughly 7.5 Million RMO shares worth $62.48 Million.

Bnp Paribas Asset Management Holding S.a. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.61% or 4.74 Million shares worth $39.5 Million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of May 30, 2021 were Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 3025958 shares estimated at $25.66 Million under it, the former controlled 2.31% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 1.94% of the shares, roughly 2.54 Million shares worth around $21.17 Million.