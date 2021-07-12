Let’s Jump into the New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR) Stock Forecast

In the latest trading session, 3,008,732 New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.12. With the company’s most recent per share price at $9.07 changing hands around $0.03 or 0% at last look, the market valuation stands at $762.84 Million. SNR’s current price is a discount, trading about -0.44% off its 52-week high of $9.11. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.07, which suggests the last value was 66.15% up since then. When we look at New Senior Investment Group Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.2 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.22 Million.

Analysts gave the New Senior Investment Group Inc. (SNR) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.3. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended SNR as a Hold, none felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. New Senior Investment Group Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.07.

New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR) trade information

Instantly SNR is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 0.33%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $9.10- on Monday, Jul 12 added 0.11% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.75%, with the 5-day performance at 0.03% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR) is 0.26% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.51 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.24 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $9.05, meaning bulls need a downside of -0.22% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, SNR’s forecast low is $9 with $9.1 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +0.33% upsurge from its latest level, while the stock would need to tank -0.77% for it to hit the projected low.

New Senior Investment Group Inc. (SNR) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the New Senior Investment Group Inc. share is not performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +66.18% over the past 6 months, a -36.62% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -2.6%. But despite this, analysts have looked to lower expectations by downgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for New Senior Investment Group Inc. will drop -75%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -40% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -4.6% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $83.15 Million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that New Senior Investment Group Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending September 01, 2021 will be $83.87 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $81.9 Million and $84.24 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 1.5%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -0.4%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 23.6%. The 2021 estimates are for New Senior Investment Group Inc. earnings to decrease by -462.8%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

SNR Dividends

New Senior Investment Group Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report around August 05 – August 09, 2021. The 3.85% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.26. It is important to note, however, that the 3.85% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision. During the past 5 years, the average dividend yield was 10.92% per year.

New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.16% of New Senior Investment Group Inc. shares while 79.08% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 80.01%. There are 202 institutions holding the New Senior Investment Group Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 9.67% of the shares, roughly 8.02 Million SNR shares worth $41.55 Million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.26% or 6.03 Million shares worth $31.22 Million as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jan 30, 2021 were Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and PGIM Global Real Estate Fd. With 3714784 shares estimated at $19.69 Million under it, the former controlled 4.48% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, PGIM Global Real Estate Fd held about 3.15% of the shares, roughly 2.62 Million shares worth around $16.29 Million.