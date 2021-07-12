L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) is Worth a Shot if You’re a Risk-Capital Investor

In the latest trading session, 2,123,629 L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.77. With the company’s most recent per share price at $76.54 changing hands around $3.04 or 0.04% at last look, the market valuation stands at $21.55 Billion. LB’s current price is a discount, trading about -1.15% off its 52-week high of $77.42. The share price had its 52-week low at $15.94, which suggests the last value was 79.17% up since then. When we look at L Brands, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.32 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.93 Million.

Analysts gave the L Brands, Inc. (LB) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.5. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 24 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 14 recommended LB as a Hold, 10 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. L Brands, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $1.01.

L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) trade information

Instantly LB is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 4.14%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $77.42 on Monday, Jul 12 added 0.28% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 1.08%, with the 5-day performance at 0.04% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) is 0.15% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 9.14 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.33 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $78.85, meaning bulls need an upside of 3.02% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, LB’s forecast low is $62 with $104 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +35.88% upsurge from its latest level, while the stock would need to tank -19% for it to hit the projected low.

L Brands, Inc. (LB) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the L Brands, Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +59.19% over the past 6 months, a 67.34% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 45.2%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for L Brands, Inc. will rise +304%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -37.2% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 21% up from the last financial year.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -6.6%. The 2021 estimates are for L Brands, Inc. earnings to increase by 326.5%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 20.18% per year.

L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 19.05% of L Brands, Inc. shares while 80.78% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 99.79%. There are 641 institutions holding the L Brands, Inc. stock share, with Lone Pine Capital, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 9.42% of the shares, roughly 26.27 Million LB shares worth $976.8 Million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.29% or 23.13 Million shares worth $860.11 Million as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2020 were Vanguard/Primecap Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 7543714 shares estimated at $280.55 Million under it, the former controlled 2.7% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.26% of the shares, roughly 6.29 Million shares worth around $234.09 Million.