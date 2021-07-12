Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Stock Forecast for 2021: Bullish Signs Point to $22 per Share

In the latest trading session, 3,530,138 Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.11. With the company’s most recent per share price at $18.5 changing hands around -$0.17 or -0.01% at last look, the market valuation stands at $41.91 Billion. KMI’s current price is a discount, trading about -4.27% off its 52-week high of $19.29. The share price had its 52-week low at $11.45, which suggests the last value was 38.11% up since then. When we look at Kinder Morgan, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 10.78 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 14.67 Million.

Analysts gave the Kinder Morgan, Inc. (KMI) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 4 out of 25 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 14 recommended KMI as a Hold, 6 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Kinder Morgan, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.19.

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) trade information

Although KMI has turned red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -0.88%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $18.68 on Friday, Jul 09 added 0.96% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.35%, with the 5-day performance at 0% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) is -0.03% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 30.61 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.09 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $18.27, meaning bulls need a downside of -1.24% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, KMI’s forecast low is $15 with $22 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +18.92% upsurge from its latest level, while the stock would need to tank -18.92% for it to hit the projected low.

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (KMI) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Kinder Morgan, Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +27.88% over the past 6 months, a 38.64% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 21.4%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Kinder Morgan, Inc. will rise +11.8%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -4.8% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 20.8% up from the last financial year.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -14.7%. The 2021 estimates are for Kinder Morgan, Inc. earnings to decrease by -95.1%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 4.03% per year.

KMI Dividends

Kinder Morgan, Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report around July 20 – July 26, 2021. The 5.86% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 1.08. It is important to note, however, that the 5.86% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision. During the past 5 years, the average dividend yield was 4.47% per year.

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 12.5% of Kinder Morgan, Inc. shares while 62.13% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 71%. There are 1519 institutions holding the Kinder Morgan, Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 7.46% of the shares, roughly 168.91 Million KMI shares worth $2.81 Billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.04% or 159.42 Million shares worth $2.65 Billion as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Select Sector SPDR Fund-Energy Select. With 54240208 shares estimated at $903.1 Million under it, the former controlled 2.4% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Select Sector SPDR Fund-Energy Select held about 2.33% of the shares, roughly 52.82 Million shares worth around $968.68 Million.