Is XL Fleet Corp. (NYSE:XL) Stock an Instant Disaster or an Incredible Opportunity?

In the last trading session, 4,362,328 XL Fleet Corp. (NYSE:XL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $7.25 changed hands at -$0.45 or -0.06% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.01 Billion. XL’s last price was a discount, traded about -382.76% off its 52-week high of $35. The share price had its 52-week low at $5.41, which suggests the last value was 25.38% up since then. When we look at XL Fleet Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.85 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.7 Million.

Analysts gave the XL Fleet Corp. (XL) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 1. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended XL as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. XL Fleet Corp.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.05.

XL Fleet Corp. (NYSE:XL) trade information

Although XL has turned red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -5.84%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $8.14- on Friday, Jul 02 added 10.93% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.69%, with the 5-day performance at -0.1% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, XL Fleet Corp. (NYSE:XL) is -0.2% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 19.95 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.5 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $7.5, meaning bulls need an upside of 3.45% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, XL’s forecast low is $7.5 with $7.5 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +3.45% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 3.45% for it to hit the projected low.

XL Fleet Corp. (XL) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for XL Fleet Corp. earnings to decrease by -283.9%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

XL Fleet Corp. (NYSE:XL)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 30.71% of XL Fleet Corp. shares while 18.01% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 25.99%. There are 122 institutions holding the XL Fleet Corp. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 5.63% of the shares, roughly 7.83 Million XL shares worth $70.32 Million.

Shaw D.E. & Co., Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.13% or 2.96 Million shares worth $26.62 Million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. With 2642300 shares estimated at $23.73 Million under it, the former controlled 1.9% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held about 1.61% of the shares, roughly 2.24 Million shares worth around $20.1 Million.