Is Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) Stock an Instant Disaster or an Incredible Opportunity?

In the latest trading session, 3,278,630 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.46. With the company’s most recent per share price at $9.28 changing hands around -$0.02 or 0% at last look, the market valuation stands at $10.34 Billion. TEVA’s current price is a discount, trading about -43.32% off its 52-week high of $13.3. The share price had its 52-week low at $8.44, which suggests the last value was 9.05% up since then. When we look at Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 9.41 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 8.1 Million.

Analysts gave the Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (TEVA) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.9. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 21 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 2 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 14 recommended TEVA as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.59.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) trade information

Although TEVA has turned red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -0.16%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $9.91- on Tuesday, Jul 06 added 5.85% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.03%, with the 5-day performance at -0.05% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) is -0.16% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 35.57 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.39 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $11.81, meaning bulls need an upside of 27.26% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, TEVA’s forecast low is $9 with $17 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +83.19% upsurge from its latest level, while the stock would need to tank -3.02% for it to hit the projected low.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (TEVA) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited share is not performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value dive -15.99% over the past 6 months, a 2.72% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 5.8%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will rise +7.3%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 13.8% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -0.7% down from the last financial year.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -32%. The 2021 estimates are for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited earnings to decrease by -297.9%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 5.77% per year.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.05% of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited shares while 52.24% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 52.79%. There are 638 institutions holding the Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited stock share, with Capital Research Global Investors the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 11.78% of the shares, roughly 128.69 Million TEVA shares worth $1.49 Billion.

Capital World Investors holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.85% or 53.02 Million shares worth $611.86 Million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2020 were Europacific Growth Fund and Growth Fund Of America Inc. With 56134536 shares estimated at $541.7 Million under it, the former controlled 5.14% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Growth Fund Of America Inc held about 4.52% of the shares, roughly 49.37 Million shares worth around $569.74 Million.