Is Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) Stock an Instant Disaster or an Incredible Opportunity?

In the last trading session, 1,097,532 Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $35.38 changed hands at -$0.43 or -0.01% during last session, the market valuation stood at $5.9 Billion. SHLS’s last price was a discount, traded about -24.48% off its 52-week high of $44.04. The share price had its 52-week low at $20.94, which suggests the last value was 40.81% up since then. When we look at Shoals Technologies Group, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.13 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.46 Million.

Analysts gave the Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (SHLS) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.1. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 12 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended SHLS as a Hold, 9 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.07.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) trade information

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $40.5, meaning bulls need an upside of 14.47% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, SHLS’s forecast low is $31 with $48 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +35.67% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -12.38% for it to hit the projected low.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (SHLS) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. earnings to increase by 39.9%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 34.96% per year.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.48% of Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. shares while 90.5% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 90.94%. There are 211 institutions holding the Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 12.61% of the shares, roughly 11.8 Million SHLS shares worth $410.32 Million.

Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 11.2% or 10.47 Million shares worth $364.28 Million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Smallcap World Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 3117344 shares estimated at $108.42 Million under it, the former controlled 3.33% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.67% of the shares, roughly 2.5 Million shares worth around $86.82 Million.