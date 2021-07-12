Is QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE:QS) Stock Ready for a Higher Run in its Share Price?

Analysts gave the QuantumScape Corporation (QS) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.6. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended QS as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. QuantumScape Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.07.

QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE:QS) trade information

Instantly QS was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 1.05%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $28.34 on Friday, Jul 02 added 11.5% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.7%, with the 5-day performance at -0.09% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE:QS) is -0.19% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 26.38 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.1 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $44.2, meaning bulls need an upside of 76.24% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, QS’s forecast low is $25 with $70 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +179.11% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -0.32% for it to hit the projected low.

QuantumScape Corporation (QS) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for QuantumScape Corporation earnings to increase by 90.4%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE:QS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 34.98% of QuantumScape Corporation shares while 31.6% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 48.6%. There are 334 institutions holding the QuantumScape Corporation stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 4.28% of the shares, roughly 11.11 Million QS shares worth $497.12 Million.

Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Jr University holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3% or 7.79 Million shares worth $348.81 Million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund. With 3732157 shares estimated at $167.01 Million under it, the former controlled 1.44% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund held about 1.14% of the shares, roughly 2.97 Million shares worth around $132.97 Million.